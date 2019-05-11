Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has posted a touching tribute to her mum on social media as she marks Mother's Day.

Today is Ardern's first Mother's Day after her daughter Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford was born in June last year.

"Just when you thought you couldn't be any more grateful for your mum than you already are, you have your own child and your appreciation for your mum keeps growing with every day that passes," Ardern posted on Instagram along with a photograph of her mother Laurell holding little Neve.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mums, mums of mums, mums being mums by themselves, and all those who play mum for those who need one.

"I feel incredibly grateful to those who help me be a mother, but I'm especially grateful for my own."

The Prime Minister joined a slew of well known Kiwis posting about their mums today.

Green MP Golriz Ghahraman posted photos of her mother on Twitter.

"Happy Mother's Day to the woman who taught me about revolution and politics and feminism at the risk of torture, lost everything, didn't flinch, and rebuilt it all happily just to be free," she wrote.



Happy Mother's Day to the woman who taught me about revolution and politics and feminism at the risk of torture, lost everything, didn't flinch, and rebuilt it all happily just to be free. Also, ridiculously good at 1970s pre-Revolutionary Iranian fashion...❤️✊🏽🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pv0vFc3Wcs — Golriz Ghahraman (@golrizghahraman) May 11, 2019

Dame Valerie Adams posted a hilarious message for Mothers' Day after her newborn son had a nappy explosion on her in the night.

"Happy Mother's Day to all you mums out there getting pooed and peed on by yah babies," she wrote.

TVNZ Breakfast co-presenter Matty McLean posted a message to his "ma".

You're so many things to me - a mum, a best friend, a sounding board, a nurse - but most importantly you're just there for me," he said.

"I love you to the moon and back."

Police also wished parents in the force a happy day.

"Happy Mother's day to all the mums, stepmums, mums that are no longer with us, dadmums, police mums, mums of police," they posted.