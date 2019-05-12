

Explosions were heard as a freight truck burst into flames at a set of Napier traffic lights.

Two fire appliances were called to Taradale Rd in Onekawa on Saturday afternoon after the fire sparked in the first trailer, according to a Napier fire officer.

Thick black smoke billowed into the air and could be seen for kilometres as fire officers worked quickly to maintain the blaze.

The intense heat caused two of the truck's tyres to explode, with one Napier resident saying she felt it from her couch.

Resident Joseph Dudding said he was visiting a family member at a house on Taradale Rd when he noticed flames outside.

"By that point the truck driver was out of the truck and the truck was engulfed in flames. People quickly closed the area off and directed traffic. I also assisted with that. The fire brigade were quick on the scene and didn't hesitate to do their job," he said.

"The fire was very intense and powerful. Massive black smoke."

The truck belonged to Harrison Transport and was carrying freight belonging to The Pallet Company. The driver was able to escape after pulling over and was not injured.

Napier Fire Station officer Michael Manning said the Wellington emergency call centre received multiple 111 calls about 1.30pm.

"When we arrived the first trailer was well-involved in fire and crews did an excellent job holding it to that trailer. We saved the cab of the truck and the second trailer and its cargo," Manning said.

Fire fighters managed to save the truck's cab and the second trailer which was full of cargo. Photo / Paul Taylor.

"We believe the area of origin was in the first trailer and we have a specialist fire investigator looking into the cause of the fire. It's not suspicious in nature, but he'll be working to determine the cause."

Manning said the truck was carrying general freight which did not contain anything hazardous.

"We had just come back from a call so we were at the station when it all happened and were only 60 seconds down the road, so we were able to get there really quickly."

Manning said they were able to get the fire under control within three to four minutes.

"We remained on scene for about an hour to dampen the hot spots and mitigate all the run-off into the drains to stop any fuel going down there."

A spokesperson from Harrison Transport did not wish to comment to Hawke's Bay Today about the fire.