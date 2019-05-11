Multiple fire crews are responding to a timber-yard fire in Mount Maunganui which is reported to be well involved this morning.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said a 111 report came in just after 9am that a timber yard on Waimarie St is well involved in fire.

Several fire brigades responding to huge blaze at timber yard in Mount Maunganui. Photo / George Novak

Several fire brigades were responding, including crews from the Tauranga and Mount Maunganui stations, he said.

Multiple fire crews attending huge blaze in Mount Maunganui. Photo / George Novak

A Bay of Plenty Times photographer at the scene said Waimarie St was closed and the fire appeared to be large.

Advertisement

Police have released a statement warning people about significant amounts of smoke in the area, especially near Hewlett's Rd and for motorists to exercise caution and be aware of potential delays.

Waimarie St is closed. Photo / George Novak

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said 13 appliances were on scene dealing with a building 100m x 100m well involved in fire.

Waimarie St is closed. Photo / George Novak

Members of the public are asked to stay away from the area to allow crews to extinguish the fire.

More to come.