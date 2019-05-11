A 41-year-old man is in a critical condition after a serious incident in Whakatane last night.

Police are seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident believed to have occurred at Hotene St in Whakatane before 8.30pm on Friday.

The man was flown to Waikato Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition, after undergoing surgery at Whakatane Hospital.

Police say he arrived at Whakatane Hospital with serious injuries at 8.30pm.

"Police believe the incident occurred on Hotene St, Whakatane.

"We ask anyone who may have witnessed anything on the street on Friday evening to contact Whakatane Police on 07 308 5255."