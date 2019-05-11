A man in his 30s is in hospital with a serious injury after he was attacked in Hamilton last night.

Police are seeking information in relation to the serious assault which happened in the Melville High School car park on Collins Road, Melville.

Police say they would like to speak to anyone who may have seen three occupants in a light coloured four door sedan and black SUV in the area at around 11.45pm last night.

Information can be provided by calling (07) 858 6200 or anonymously via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.