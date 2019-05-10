One person has died after a bus went off the road on State Highway 1 at Hikurangi, near Whangārei.

Sergeant Lance Goulsbro said the Ritchies bus was heading south towards Whangārei when it appears to have hit the roadside barrier before it rolled off the bridge and landed in a shallow stream about five to six metres below the bridge.

The male driver was the only occupant of the bus at the time.

A Police spokeswoman said officers were notified of the incident near Piano Hill Rd around 4.30pm.

"There were no other vehicles involved," she said.

The vehicle crashed into the Mangahahura Stream at Hikurangi, north of Whangārei. Photo / Northern Advocate

"Sadly, one person had died at the scene."

Traffic is flowing past the scene of the crash, but Goulsbro said it will be a difficult job to remove the bus. A crane may be needed to lift it out, which could mean that road would have to be closed.

Members of the Hikurangi and Whangārei fire brigades were at the scene and cut free the driver.

At this stage, there were no road closures.

The Transport Agency asked that motorists pass the incident with cares, and expect delays.