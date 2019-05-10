The Greens have had a big week, but they didn't get all they wanted. Who stopped them? Usual suspects NZ First, or was it Labour?

What a week for the Greens. First, the agreement to take a bill legalising cannabis to a referendum, championed by Green MP Chloe Swarbrick. Then, the announcement of the Zero Carbon Bill by the Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and the Climate Change Minister, Greens co-leader James Shaw.

But was it a good week? The Greens didn't get all they wanted - was it Labour who stopped them?

The Herald's Simon Wilson is here to answer all your pressing questions. Ask away in the comment section below.