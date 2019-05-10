Late-night Auckland drivers are being urged to keep an eye out for planned motorway closures, with 57 separate shutdowns of lanes or ramps planned for the week from Sunday night.

The start of the motorway work on Sunday night is expected to coincide with a period of patchy weather.

MetService is forecasting a day of showers and rain extending into the early evening on Sunday, with a few showers resuming on Monday morning.

The New Zealand Transport Agency says motorway closures are for routine work such as replacing light bulbs, clearing vegetation and painting lane markings.

They typically start between 9pm and 11pm and finish at 5am.

In the week from Sunday there will be 11 planned closures on the Northern Motorway, 15 on the Southern, nine on the Northwestern, seven on the Southwestern, two on the Upper Harbour Highway, 12 on the Central Motorway Junction and one on George Bolt Memorial Drive. None is planned for Puhinui Rd and State Highways 2 and 22.

An NZTA spokesman said the planned closures were necessary for the safety of workers. They were timed for overnight to minimise disruption to motorists.

Many are partial closures of a motorway in one direction or the other, or closures of an on- or off-ramp or various link roads.

However, between the Takanini interchange and Hill Rd there will be a "full closure of all northbound lanes" from 10pm until 5 the following morning beginning on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, the agency said. "This includes Takanini northbound on-ramp 9pm to 5am."

In the week from Sunday, May 19, a series of overnight closures are planned for the Southern Motorway in the vicinity of Takanini.

On May 19 there will be a full closure of all southbound lanes from the Manukau Interchange to the Takanini Interchange between 10pm and 5 the next morning. This includes the Redoubt Rd on-ramp, Lambie Drive on-ramp and the link between State Highway 20 and State Highway 1 from 9pm to 5am.

In addition there will be a full closure of all northbound lanes from the Papakura Interchange to the Takanini Interchange between 10pm and 5am. This includes Papakura northbound on-ramps from 9pm to 5am.

The agency publishes a list of planned closures for the coming week every Friday. It encourages drivers to check the latest updates on overnight closures at its traffic-info page .