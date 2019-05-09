Hendrix John Kahia, 35, has been sent to prison for a minimum of 12 years for murdering Wiremu Birch at Taupō on October 11, 2013.

Justice Edwin Wylie handed down the sentence today after a jury found Kahia guilty of the murder after an 11-day trial at the High Court at Rotorua in February.

Today Kahia stood in the dock with bare feet and wearing a collared shirt as Justice Wylie entered the conviction and handed down the sentence.

He declined the opportunity to sit down as the Crown prosecutor and defence spoke, and stood throughout the appearance.

Advertisement

Before the sentencing Crown prosecutor, Chris Macklin, argued Kahia should be given life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 13 years.

Macklin argued there was no need for Birch to be involved in the fight with the 19-year-old victim or to wield a knife.

There was also a gang element to the offending. Kahia was a Black Power member and Birch affiliated with the Mongrel Mob.

"This has taken the life of a young man. It's taken a father, a partner and a brother," Macklin said.

Defence lawyer Elizabeth Hall argued for a minimum period of imprisonment of 11 years.

She argued Kahia had been awaiting a retrial for 22 months.

It was the second time Kahia had been sentenced on the charge. He was found guilty of the murder in March 2015. But the Court of Appeal decided a retrial was justified in December 2016 when fresh evidence was found.

Hendrix John Kahia was found guilty of the murder at a jury trial in the High Court at Rotorua in February. Photo / File

While waiting for the second trial Kahia was on electronically monitored bail.

"Mr Kahia has reflected heavily on what's happened and how his upbringing led him here and what he can do to make changes."

Members of both the Kahia and Birch family were in the court today and Justice Wylie welcomed them to the court acknowledging it had been a "sad series of events" that had brought them there.

At the time of the murder, Kahia was on release conditions related to a charge of injuring with intent to injure.

In the hours leading up to Birch's death on October 11, 2013 Birch had gone to a property belonging to a senior member of the Mongrel Mob wanting to join.

He had then climbed over the fence into the yard of another property where Black Power associates were gathered. He yelled Mongrel Mob slogans and peeped into a toilet window where a woman was using the toilet, Justice Wylie explained.

A brief confrontation happened between people at the two properties before they agreed the matter would be sorted out with a one on one fight the next day.

At the time Kahia was at another property but, along with his brother and two others, was driven over around 3am. He had taken methamphetamine.

The lights were out when they arrived so they kept driving and came across Birch walking home with his partner along Taupō's Hinekura Ave.

Kahia's brother Raymond, and Lee Ranginui Tawaka got out of the vehicle and started fighting using their fists.

Justice Wylie said Kahia had "brought a knife to a fist fight".

"You became involved and ducked in and out and stabbed Birch three times with a knife.

"Mr Birch retreated then collapsed on the ground.

"You left the scene leaving his partner to get help. He died at the scene."

The stab wounds were between 9cm and 11cm deep.

Justice Wylie said Kahia had a long history of violent offending with convictions as early as 16 years old. His father was a gang member and alcohol, drugs and violence were part of his upbringing.

"You continue to deny your involvement in the offending and say you will appeal ... You have expressed no remorse.

"You became involved in violence that had nothing to do with you ... Your actions were those of a vigilante who took action into your own hands," Justice Wylie said.

"Birch was aggressive on the night and grossly intoxicated and aspects of his behaviour were obnoxious. This did not justify what occurred."

Justice Wylie said Birch's partner had been significantly affected by the crime.

"She was present when her partner died and her grief has been deep. She turned to alcohol and drugs to cope.

"The family has had its sad days and cry a lot more as a result of what's happened."

Justice Wylie settled on a starting point of a minimum of 13 years imprisonment but reduced it to 12 due to Kahia's time spent waiting for a retrial.

"You have belatedly accepted you need to change your lifestyle and are capable of change."

Justice Wylie warned Kahia if he would serve life in prison if he did not rehabilitate.

"If you behave violently in prison you are unlikely to be released ... you have expressed willingness to rehabilitate. I trust you'll follow through with your attempt to turn your life around."