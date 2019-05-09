A hearing into one of New Zealand's deadliest car crashes begins today - almost a year on from the crash that killed seven people.

Coroner Tim Scott is holding an inquest into the two-vehicle crash, which is expected to hear evidence from the sole survivor of the two-car crash.

Seven people died in the crash on State Highway 3 just outside of the Taranaki town of Waverley on June 27 last year.

Ian Porteous, 80, his wife Rosalie, 76, his sister Ora Keene, 84, and friend Brenda Williams, 79, were travelling in one vehicle and died at the scene.

Advertisement

Ani Nohinohi was the sole survivor and suffered extensive injuries. Her partner Jeremy Thompson, 28, her daughter Nivek Madams, 8, and eight-week-old daughter Shady Thompson died in the other car involved.

Ani Nohinohi was the sole survivor of the crash that killed seven people including her two children. Photo / File

Nivek Madams had celebrated her 80th birthday the day before the crash.

Flowers at the scene following the fatal crash near Waverley.

A Givealittle page set up at the time said Nivek and Shady were "close sisters and part of a caring whānau, deeply loved by their friends & family. Their tragic passing has been devastating for everyone and we are grateful for the outpouring of support from the community.

"As the new cluster of Matariki stars for those who have left us were announced these little lives sadly slid away."

Nohinohi was critically injured in the crash - she is one of six witnesses to be called at the inquest.

The seven victims of a horrific crash north of Waverley on June 27 last year. Photo / Stuart Munro and supplied

She has had a long road to recovery, and told Stuff while some of her scars were visible, she tried to hide others.

"When I do cry, it's not a big, big cry. I don't like other people to see me crying."

She told Stuff she remembered leaving the Hāwera township on the morning of the crash, but nothing else until waking up in hospital.

Flowers at the scene following the fatal crash near Waverley.

Her delivered the tragic news about her family.

"She goes 'sorry love, Jeremy and the girls are in heaven'," Nohinohi told Stuff.

"I was destroyed."

A granddaughter of Ian and Rosalie Porteous, Shay Starrenburg, said on behalf of her family following the tragedy that they were in shock.

"We are a very close family and still can't believe this has happened."

Seven people died in the two-car crash near Waverley in June, 2018.

The couple had been married for 54 years and were "extremely loving family people".

At the time the Waverley crash was the worst on New Zealand roads in 13 years, and the fourth deadliest of all time.

In April this year eight people died in a crash north of Taupō - the third deadliest on record.

The worst fatal crash in New Zealand's history was recorded in 1963, when 15 people were killed in a bus crash in Northland.

In 1995, eight people died in a house bus crash in Hawke's Bay. In 2005, nine people died in a collision between a tourist van and a truck in Matamata-Piako.