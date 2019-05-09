The settled run of weather is coming to an end today for most with scattered showers and more fronts on the way looking to spoil Mother's Day for some.

MetService meteorologist Arno Dyason said today a weak front was over the North Island, bringing some showers to most places, along with above-average temperatures.

Driving conditions are poor on Auckland's motorways this morning with rain heavy in many places. Please takes extra care: Slow down, increase your following distance and check carefully before changing lanes. ^TP pic.twitter.com/q8sGneByVy — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 9, 2019

Some places were expected to be 8C above their average for overnight tonight, with many stations expected to peak around or above 20C the next few days.

Auckland was in for a high of 21C with some fine spells and the chance of a late shower.

The South Island meanwhile was not looking too bad for Friday, with just some areas of fog and isolated showers on the West Coast.

Above temperatures continue into the weekend until a strong front brings a change on Sunday from the South for next week. Here are the maximum temperatures for the next 4 days. ^KL pic.twitter.com/Y6y0E7n8Zy — MetService (@MetService) May 9, 2019

Tonight there was a good chance of fog for much of the country ahead of mostly settled weather tomorrow, Dyason said.

On Sunday a deep low would arrive from the Tasman Sea in the afternoon and evening, bringing rain - at times heavy - to much of the country's west coast.

Areas of rain tonight into early Friday clear away for a warm Friday afternoon 🌤️ 🌡️



Not bad for May 10th! pic.twitter.com/cVfvGN3E4X — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 9, 2019

While the North Island would see a burst of rain, the heaviest falls were expected for the South Island's West Coast.

There was a moderate confidence rainfall reaching warning criteria (100mm in 24 hours) over western and northern parts of the South Island, along with a low chance for Mt Taranaki.

The Southern Ocean will soon turn more active, with several packets of bigger waves in the forecast 🌊 🌊 🌊 pic.twitter.com/VkMwaF7krw — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) May 8, 2019

Northerly gales could also become severe from Auckland to Whanganui across Taupō and Bay of Plenty, also Wellington, Wairarapa and northern Marlborough.

The front would be followed by a ridge of high pressure on Monday. On Tuesday, a cold front should move on to the south of the South Island from the southwest.

Today's weather

Whangārei

Rain at times, clearing by evening. Northerly breezes. 22C high, 12C overnight.

Auckland

Fine spells and chance late shower. Northerlies. 21C high, 12C overnight.

Hamilton

Morning rain then fine spells and chance shower. Westerlies dying out at night and fog developing. 21C high, 9C overnight.

Tauranga

Showers, clearing to fine spells in the afternoon. Northerlies dying out. 21C high, 11C overnight.

New Plymouth Early rain, then fine spells and chance shower. Northwest breezes. 19C high, 12C overnight.



Napier Light morning rain possible then becoming fine. Northerlies turning westerly in the evening. 24C high, 8C overnight.

Whanganui Early rain, then fine spells and chance shower. Northwesterlies. 21C high, 12C overnight.



Wellington Cloudy with a shower or two. Clearing to fine in the afternoon. Northerlies, strong at first. 18C high, 14C overnight.



Nelson Early rain, then fine. Northerlies, dying out evening. 19C high, 10C overnight.

Christchurch Fine. Light winds. 20C high, 7C overnight.



Dunedin Fine, some evening cloud. Light winds. 19C high, 10C overnight.