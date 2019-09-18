A New Zealand man jailed for blackmailing a wealthy Los Angeles businessman with claims of evidence showing an extramarital affair is now being electronically monitored by authorities using GPS.

The Herald on Sunday revealed Glenn Green was charged last year after an investigation involving New Zealand police and the Los Angeles police department.

The 49-year-old Aucklander was accused of making contact with the prominent businessman, whose identity is suppressed, in March last year.

The businessman has a significant public profile and has been involved in the running and ownership of companies worth several billions of dollars, the Herald understands.

Advertisement

Green told the businessman's executive assistant he was in possession of videos and photos of the businessman engaging in a sex scandal, the Herald first reported.

He then demanded a large cash payment to stay silent or the images would be sent to the Los Angeles Times and People magazine.

The businessman later phoned Green, who repeated his threats and told the businessman he needed to pay up to avoid a scandal, court documents show.

Despite the businessman blocking Green's phone number, he was bombarded over the next six days with 24 text messages and two voicemails from Green on another phone.

Green also threatened to disclose the material he held in his possession to the businessman's wife, daughter and others - prompting the businessman to arrange for security at his home.

The businessman further received a handwritten letter from Green in late March last year, which was accompanied by photographs of people, screenshots and advertisements.

In the letter, Green again said he would leak photographs and information to the Los Angeles Times and People magazine if the businessman continue to refuse to pay.

As a result of the blackmail, the businessman and his family had suffered "very considerable and long-lasting anxiety", court documents read.

Advertisement

The businessman has a significant public profile in Los Angeles. Photo / 123RF

After police investigated and charged Green, he later pleaded guilty to blackmail and was sentenced to 17 and a half months' imprisonment in May.

However, he appealed the several release conditions imposed on him by Judge Claire Ryan.

The conditions included prohibiting Green from entering any internet cafe, public library or place of similar business where he could gain access to internet-capable devices.

Green was also required to submit to electronic monitoring using GPS technology and a condition prohibiting him from any employment or training, paid or unpaid, without the prior written approval of a probation officer.

When dismissing the appeal this month, Justice Graham Lang said Green "presents as a real risk of future offending through use of the internet".

"His previous convictions for similar offending and past record of failing to comply with court orders establish this risk beyond question," the judge said.

Green, who represented himself at the September 2 appeal hearing, argued the condition preventing him from entering places where he could gain access to internet-capable devices was ineffective.

He said if he wished to get on the net he could easily go to a neighbour or friend without being in breach of any release condition or without authorities knowing.

"I accept Mr Green's argument on this point as far as it goes," Justice Lang said. "Arguably, however, it serves only to highlight the possibility that the present release conditions do not go far enough.

"They should arguably have prohibited Mr Green from being permitted to visit any address at which he might be able to obtain unmonitored access to a device capable of accessing the internet."

Glenn Green has nearly 200 convictions for various types of offending. Photo / NZ Herald

Green told the judge he was seeking a position as a mechanic in a garage or car repair business.

"I consider, for what it is worth, that the probation service should permit Mr Green to apply for such positions without being required to disclose his previous convictions so long as it can be sure the job will not permit him to have access to any internet-capable device," Justice Lang said.

"This does not detract in any way from Mr Green's general obligation as a prospective employee to honestly answer any questions an employer may ask about his past history."

Green's history includes some 198 previous convictions, many of which have led to him being regarded by the courts and media as a serial stalker.

His offences include assault, wilful damage, intimidation, speaking threateningly, assaulting police and resisting police.

In addition, Green has several convictions for dishonesty offending, forgery, altering a cheque and fraudulent use of a document.

Further convictions include misusing a telephone and using a telephone offensively, sending a threatening letter, making a false claim of fire, impersonating police, making a false statement, giving a false oath, perverting the course of justice, and engaging in criminal harassment.

He also has 35 convictions for breaching the terms of a protection order.