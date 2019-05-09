A motorist watched in horror as a man fatally fell out of a van on Auckland's Southern Motorway and was narrowly missed by following vehicles.

The witness says it is "unbelievable" that the following vehicles were able to slam on their brakes and not hit the man as he lay prone on the road.

She watched as the man rolled out of a white van moving at 100km/h.

The man died at the scene after the incident, which blocked four northbound lanes at Ellerslie, despite efforts from emergency services and the police's helicopter landing twice on the motorway.

A woman two cars behind the van involved describes the events as "unbelievable".

"It was unbelievable how the man didn't get run over by the truck that was on the left lane as it happened so suddenly," she told the Herald.

All citybound lanes were closed after the man fell from the van, causing lengthy traffic delays.

The police helicopter landed on the motorway.

The police Eagle helicopter had to land in the middle of the motorway to provide immediate first aid.

A police spokeswoman said the Eagle Helicopter was requested to assist because it would be the quickest way to get to the scene.

One witness said a person could be seen lying on the motorway and was being treated by ambulance staff.

Witnesses said drivers are reversing down the motorway to try to avoid the crash scene, with delays stretching back as far as Sylvia Park.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

Another witness described the Eagle helicopter landing on the motorway, and several more people attempting to reach the person from the Ellerslie Train Station nearby.

"It is not every day you see a police helicopter blocking the motorway."

Police are warning motorists of "significant delays".

The scene of the incident. Photo / Doug Sherring

The witness said there was a total gridlock of traffic, with vehicles stretching back for miles.

Police received reports of the incident about 11.15am.