

Local authorities are set to meet to discuss how to deal with the Mongrel Mob's take-overs of the top of Te Mata Peak Rd for patching ceremonies.

The road to the top of what is one of Hawke's Bay's most popular local and visitor attractions was closed on Saturday for several hours by police.

Mongrel Mob gang members were filmed in December 2017 doing burnouts in the Te Mata Peak car park during a similar event. Photo / YouTube

The Peak is believed to be a regular spot for the gang to hold their patch ceremonies and police are set to meet with other organisations in the region on Thursday to discuss possible plans to put in place for any future Mongrel Mob events.

"Police are taking this matter seriously and will be meeting with Council, Iwi and the Te

Mata trust to discuss Saturday's event and the appropriate planning and response around any future events of a similar nature we become aware of," a police spokesperson said.

Te Mata Peak was swarmed by a large crowd of Mongrel Mob members from a number of different chapters. Photo / Facebook

Police said the road was only closed to cars who wanted to reach the top but were then turned around for safety concerns.

"Public safety is our primary concern and due to potential risks with the number of vehicles on the Te Mata Peak summit road on Saturday, the road was closed to vehicles for a time.

"This was a safety measure to limit the number of vehicles on the road, but walking and cycle access was not restricted."

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst will be attending the meeting.

"Council owns the road, and the road is a public road, so we will work with police to look at proper traffic management, ways to move forward and ensuring the park remains a public place," she said.

The Hastings District Council said it was informed by the police late on Friday of a possible event involving the Mongrel Mob at Te Mata Park over the weekend.

Te Mata Park Trust were also informed of the events according to council.

Two arrests were made following the event. One was an outstanding warrant and another a breach of bail.

Inquiries were also being made into several traffic-related complaints from Saturday's event, police said.