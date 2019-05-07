A woman was booted off an Air New Zealand flight this morning after she failed to comply with the instructions of airline staff on board.

Police confirmed to the Herald the incident took place today at Wellington Airport, with officers requested to assist.

"Police were requested to meet a passenger at Wellington Airport today after she failed to comply with crew instructions," police said.

"The passenger will receive an infringement notice under Civil Aviation Authority rules relating to the use of a cellphone."

Another passenger on the flight told Newshub the woman was removed from flight NZ424 bound for Auckland because she refused to watch the safety video.

The passenger suggested more people would pay attention to the videos if they weren't "Rachel Hunter ice cream ad" style videos.

"Just make a short video that is compulsory to watch and let people know if they don't watch the video, the police will come and take them away," they said.