Police have named the three people who died following a crash between a truck and a van on State Highway 1 in Hātepe, south of Taupō, on Saturday.

They were Joseph Steven Takau, 41, Viliami Tatofi Fifita, 22, and Siale O'Failoto Koloi, 22, all from Auckland.

They were all travelling in the van, that collided with a truck about 4.15am.

St John sent two ambulances and staff treated all three people but they died at the scene between Rotongaio Rd and Hinemaiaia Access Rd.

The truck driver was taken to Taupō Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit continues to investigate the cause of the crash.