Police can now name the three people who died in a crash involving a truck and a van on State Highway 1 in Hatepe, south of Taupō, on Saturday.

They were Joseph Steven Takau, 41, Viliami Tatofi Fifita, 22, and Siale O'Failoto Koloi, 22, all from Auckland.

Police said their thoughts were with their families and friends at this tragic time.

The Serious Crash unit continues to investigate the cause of the crash.