

Being punched in the stomach several times by an angry child, having to remove a parent who is exhibiting irrational behaviour, and restraining an out of control student.

These are just some accounts of what two Northland principals have faced as part of their jobs as school leaders - and they're not alone.

Education union NZEI Te Riu Roa today released its annual health and wellbeing survey of primary school leaders.

The survey showed in two years threats of violence towards school leaders had increased by 57 per cent. A total of 28 per cent of survey respondents reported threats of violence in 2016 compared to 44 per cent in 2018. Actual violence had jumped by 70 per cent; 27 per cent reported physical violence in 2016 compared to 46 per cent in 2018.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Ministry offer for Northland teachers the same, union says

• Schools use force 13 times a day as classroom 'chaos' escalates

Leanne Otene, who has been principal of Manaia View School for 16 years, said the survey confirmed what principals already knew.

"It's not something we're surprised by. What I am really concerned about is the fact that it's escalating at such an alarming rate and we should all be concerned about that," she said.

Otene said in Northland there was a direct link between severe behavioural problems and threats and acts of violence towards school leaders.

She said a student at the school had experienced difficulties since kindergarten and had attacked Otene in March.

It's escalating at such an alarming rate.

She said the boy returned from morning tea angry one day and threw a desk and a chair, forcing his teacher to evacuate the class.

A teacher aide stayed with him to make sure he was safe while Otene made her way to the classroom, but by the time she got there the boy had the teacher aide up against the wall.

"He left her and his focus came on me. He grabbed my hand and just started punching me in the stomach then started kicking me," she said.

Manaia View School principal Leanne Otene is concerned about the rise of violence and threats faced by school leaders.

In August the year before, the school had put in an application to the Ministry of Education for support for the child.

It had received some Interim Response Funding - which is to keep students engaged in learning after a significantly challenging behavioural event - but that had run out.

They went to the Northland DHB for a health assessment and the boy was diagnosed with fetal alcohol syndrome.

Otene said a social worker had been working with the boy's parent.

This term the school finally received funding for a teacher aide but it was only for five hours a week - one hour each day - so the school had to dig into its operations funding to top that up.

Principals say they need more money to train people to help in schools, and guidance on how to manage people with challenging behaviours. Photo / Getty Images

"That waiting time from August to this term is just too long.

"We can not put the risk, the health and safety of our tamariki and staff at risk by not adding extra support for this child."

Kim Sloane, principal of Kamo Intermediate School, said she had experienced increasing levels of threatening behaviour in her school.

"Increased levels of methamphetamine and other drugs and conditions, expectations on school staff, decreased levels of resilience, have all contributed towards increasing threats and violence in schools. This applies to both adults and children," she said.

She said she had needed to restrain an out-of-control student who was swearing loudly, threatening students and staff, and physically trying to damage property.

Writing on the wall? Principals say violence in schools is increasing at an "alarming" rate. Photo / Getty Images

And last week she faced a parent who was "clearly on some substance" and was exhibiting irrational behaviour including threatening his child.

"Obviously it does impact on me and at times I question my choice of profession. As the leader of the school, you put on a stoic persona.

"It needs to be mentioned, however, that the majority of students we work alongside are fantastic young people who really want to learn and make a difference."

Both Sloane and Otene said schools needed more resourcing.

"[We need] money to train people to help in schools, release time for teachers to work alongside families/whānau/significant people in children's lives, guidance on how to manage people with particular behaviours that are on the increase," Sloane said.