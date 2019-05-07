Businesses are being evacuated in Russell after police received a threat being made at a premise in Russell at about 10.45am today.

A business owner said police were putting in cordons and the Duke of Marlborough Hotel was evacuated first followed by nearby businesses.

A local facebook page was reporting a bomb scare at the Duke of Marlborough.

"All been evacuated. Police officer said there is a bomb apparently. TBC," the post said.

They also posted the passenger ferries were not running but the car ferry was.

A police spokesperson said the first building has been evacuated as a precaution and officers were at the scene and were making enquiries.

It's understood there was a conference being held at the hotel today.

Police said there was no further information at this time.