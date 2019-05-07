A woman has admitted her part in helping dispose of the body of a Ngaruawahia man who was found dumped in water at McLaren Falls.

Kyra Betteridge, 29, today entered guilty pleas to charges of conspiring to defeat the course of justice and offering an indignity to the body of Mitchell Paterson between July 12 and 13 last year.

Betteridge, through her lawyer Shane Tait, appeared before Justice Paul Davison in the High Court at Hamilton where she admitted her role.

Betteridge was further remanded on electronically-monitered bail till sentencing next month.

Paterson, a father-of-one, was found dead underneath the bridge at McLaren Falls early on July 13.

However, Justice Davison suppressed the Crown summary of facts as it could impede the fair trial rights of her fellow co-accused, who go on trial in Hamilton on July 1.

Those defending their charges are Leon Wilson, 49, of Hamilton. He denies charges of manslaughter, kidnapping and conspiring to defeat justice.

Simon Peter Walker, 36, of Hamilton, is in custody and denies charges of murder, kidnapping, conspiring to defeat justice and a new charge of interfering with human remains.

Christopher Ramia Smith, 34, is on bail, and had his charge of manslaughter upgraded to murder. He also denies charges of kidnapping and conspiring to defeat justice.

James Lee Green, 27, of Western Bay of Plenty, is also on bail and denies charges of conspiring to defeat justice, driving while disqualified and interfering with human remains.

Grant Stewart Wickens, 33, of Hamilton, has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, kidnapping and conspiring to defeat justice.

Their trial is currently set down for four weeks.