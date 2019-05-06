A teenage girl has denied the attempted murder of a Dunedin police officer.

The 14-year-old, who also faces two counts of assault, appeared in the Youth Court at Dunedin yesterday where defence counsel Anne Stevens confirmed the denial.

The defendant appeared at the hearing by audiovisual link from a facility in the North Island but was hopeful of getting bail.

Stevens indicated she would make an application for electronically-monitored bail, which would likely be heard at the girl's next appearance later this month.

Judge Dominic Flatley explained for the teenager that a written application would have to be filed with the court.

An assessment team would then write a report about the suitability of the address and its occupants. A judge would then have the final say.

The judge noted there were no mental health reports on file.

Given the seriousness of the allegations against the girl, he said such an evaluation was "essential''.

The report - ordered under the Oranga Tamariki Act - would look at whether the defendant was fit to stand trial and would give guidance on the type or duration of any order the court might make.

Because the teenager might end up on bail in the South, Judge Flatley said a professional from the area should be sent to complete the assessment.

Oranga Tamariki said that would require financial approval from management.

Restrictions around Youth Court reporting mean no details that could lead to the identity of the defendant can be published.