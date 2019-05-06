A truck has rolled, blocking two northbound lanes on the Northern Motorway in Auckland, with traffic backing up for nearly 20km.

The crash occurred just before the Tristram Rd off-ramp about 4.40pm.

Traffic has since slowed to a crawl, creating long queues as the congestion stretches between Spaghetti Junction in the city and Greville Rd.

The traffic is particularly heavy after the Auckland Harbour Bridge in Northcote.

Advertisement

NZTA has advised that motorists should pass the incident with care and be prepared for "significant delays".

The agency added that the area should be avoided if possible.

Traffic is also heavy heading north on the Southern Motorway between Manukau and Takanini.

SH1 NORTHERN MWY, NORTHBOUND - TRUCK ROLL - 4:40PM

A truck roll has BLOCKED two lanes northbound just before the Tristram Road off-ramp. Please pass the incident with care and be prepared for significant delays. Avoid the area if possible. ^MF pic.twitter.com/LBzobFNKHn — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 6, 2019

Meanwhile, firefighters are working to extract a person from a crashed car near Kaitaia.

Emergency services were called to the two-car crash about 5.15 this evening.

They collided on State Highway 1 near Fairburn Rd, about 8km east of Kaitaia in the Far North.

It is understood one person is trapped and there are serious injuries. A helicopter is on its way.

A fire crew is at the scene with rescue gear.

The road is closed between Takahue Rd and Ruaroa Rd.

Motorists are advised to expect delays or to avoid the area.