A South Auckland mother is worried sick after her 15-year-old boy failed to return home from school on Friday.

While police do not believe the disappearance is suspicious, Kylie Stratford just wants her boy to know it is time to come home.

Joshua Weinstein has been without his ADHD medication for three days and would likely be also be missing hot showers and food.

Stratford dropped the teenager off at Pukekohe High School on May 3.

"I did have an uneasy feeling in my stomach when I was driving him there," she said.

"Normally he will find his own way home."

But he did not turn up for dinner that evening.

He was wearing his grey-coloured school uniform when she last saw him.

Stratford has been trying desperately to contact him but has only received one text in response to her all of her messages and calls.

All it said was "Aak".

She believes this could be short for "alive and kicking".

"I just want him to come home," Stratford said.

"We all care about him and love him, we are just all really worried sick."

Stratford said Joshua often caught trains in the Manurewa, Manukau and Puhinui areas.

"It's believed he is in the company of a friend from school who was reported missing on Friday, a police spokeswoman said.

"Police are making a number of inquiries to locate both of the teenagers and want to ensure they are safe and well.

"There is no evidence to suggest there is anything suspicious about the boy's disappearance."