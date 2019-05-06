Crown expects to call more than 80 witnesses in murder trial in the High Court at Rotorua.

A man on the run for allegedly fatally shooting someone was given somewhere to hide, a fresh set of clothes, a new SIM card for his phone and advice on what to say to police, according to the Crown case at a murder trial.

Lance Wayne Waite, 58, was shot at a Gate Pa property in January last year and later died of his wounds after being taken to Tauranga Hospital.

Within days, Colin Richard Jeffries-Smith was charged with murder.

But nine months later, a second man was arrested in connection to Waite's death.

Casino Heta Williams was charged with being an accessory to murder for allegedly helping Jeffries-Smith, as well as unlawful possession of a semi-automatic Ruger rifle.

Both men pleaded not guilty to all charges at the start of their trial in the High Court at Rotorua this morning. The hearing has been adjourned until Wednesday.

The trial, before Justice Mark Woolford, is expected to hear evidence from more than 80 witnesses and last up to six weeks.