

An Auckland man has admitted drink driving causing the death of a Northland mum and her 2-year-old daughter.

Aizaeah Kori-Lee Tarawa, 19, today pleaded guilty in the Whangārei District Court to two charges of drink-driving causing death and two of careless driving causing death.

Tarawa, who's interim name suppression lapsed this morning, has yet to plead to another charge of failing to stop to ascertain injury or death.

The silver sedan Tarawa was driving collided head-on with a people mover vehicle on State Highway 1 at Topuni on the night of March 30, killing Janiah Fairburn and her 2-year-old daughter Azarliyah Hadfield.

Fairburn's partner, Henare Hadfield, suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung in the crash and their 1-year-old son, Te Tairawhiti Hadfield, was being treated for spinal injuries at Starship hospital.

Tarawa was remanded in custody and will be back before the court in Whangārei for callover on June 10, when a date for sentencing may also be set.