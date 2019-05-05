We're known around the country as Jafas, and what could be more Auckland that a latte-making competition in the leafy suburb of Parnell?

Seventeen of the country's top caffeine creators pitted their barista skills against one another today at the Meadow Fresh New Zealand Latte Art Championship at Auckland's La Marzocco.

They were vying for the chance to head to the World Latte Art Championship in Berlin next month.

Biao Zheng, Woofys, Auckland, with his Imagination Robot latte. Photo / Michael Craig

Each contestant was required to pour two identical free-pour lattes and two identical designer lattes.

"The championship highlights artistic expression through latte art, with the added pressure of having to create their masterpieces on demand, in front of the judges," a spokesman said.

The frothy hot drinks were judged for visual attributes, identical patterns in the pairs, and pattern contrast.

The winner was Hoony Chae from Queen's Street's Mojo Cafe.

John HoJun Sung, Grey St Kitchen, Hamilton, pours a ghost coffee to warm up before competing. Photo / Michael Craig