A person seriously injured in an incident with a quad bike north of Dargaville on Saturday was taken to hospital by helicopter. Emergency services attended the incident around 6.30pm on Hooper Rd, Aranga, where it is understood a quad bike rolled, trapping the rider. St John Ambulance confirmed one person with serious injuries was airlifted to Whangārei Hospital by helicopter.

Russell rates - with one L

Russell has been listed as number three in the world's ''Five Destinations to Visit Before They Become Total Hot Spots'' but people might have trouble finding it. New York travel and lifestyle blogger, Lindsay Paige Stein, didn't spell the historic town's name correctly in her rave about ''Russel (sic), the seaport town situated in the Bay of Islands — a mix of small-town vibes, beaches, and local wineries.'' The others on her list were Singapore, Millahue Valley in Chile, Puglia in Italy: and the Azores, Portugal.

Chase driver in court

The driver of a vehicle allegedly involved in a pursuit on Friday in Whangārei appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Saturday. The pursuit started in the Kensington area and continued north of Whangārei where the car allegedly clipped the back of another vehicle and was then spiked by police before continuing on for several kilometres. The car was brought to a halt north of Puhipuhi Rd, near Hukerenui. The male driver has been remanded in custody until May 13.

Lotto winners

Three Lotto players shared the $333,333 from the million dollar prize on Saturday but none of the tickets were sold in Northland. Two tickets bought in Tauranga and one in Invercargill won their owners a third share in Lotto First Division. The numbers from Saturday's draw were: 04, 27, 29, 34, 36, 37 the bonus was 10 and the Powerball was 08. Powerball was not struck and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $5 million, and Strike Four also rolled over and will be $400,000.