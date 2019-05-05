A man who died at a Torbay party this weekend had been deported from Australia and spent time at a detention camp on Christmas Island, the Herald has been told.

Faletoi Matue's family is still in shock after police told them the 41-year-old had been stabbed and assaulted at a Torbay property on Friday night.

Speaking from Australia, two of his sisters Sila and Betty Matue said Faletoi, 41, was deported to New Zealand in 2016 after serving time in an Australian jail for willful damage.

Police launch a homicide investigation after Faletoi Matue was fatally injured at a property on Weatherly Road in Torbay on Friday night. Photo / Dean Purcell

Faletoi, whose nickname was Toi, had battled with mental health problems, been diagnosed with schizophrenia and paranoia and spent time in a mental health centre prior to being imprisoned in 2015.

The same day he was released from prison he was transferred to Villawood Immigration Detention Centre in Sydney before being moved to Christmas Island where was held for about eight months, his youngest sister Sila, 30, told the Herald.

"He said it was like doing time again and then he got deported."

She was saddened to think her brother had no family to support him as he had lived n Australia most of his life after immigrating there with his family when he was 10 years old.

"He was the first one to be deported and he was basically alone over there [in New Zealand].

"When he went to New Zealand he tried his best to start a new life again, but it was hard for him because he had no support... It's just hard because none of us were there."

About a year after Faletoi arrived in New Zealand, his younger brother, who had gained employment in Australia after also serving time in prison, was also deported, leaving his fiancee and two children behind, Fesilafai said.

She understood they had both lived in a central Auckland hostel with other deportees.

"My brothers, they didn't want to be separated, that's why they both lived in the lodge and apparently a lot of other deportees live in the same situation."

A message remembering Faletoi Matue was posted by his sister.

The younger brother is currently behind bars.



"They only had each other. And my brother blames himself for not being there."

Sila, who lives in Brisbane with their elderly father who is in his late 70s, said despite his mental illness, her dead brother had a huge heart and had longed to have a family of his own.

Faletoi Matue's family is still in shock.

His older sister Betty last heard from him on Wednesday and he had asked her to send him $20 or $60 for food to last him for the next week as he had recently lost his job.

"He had a big heart. Anyone he came across. He just showed love. He was a clown - he always wanted to make people happy and even despite his mental illness, we knew how much of a big heart he had. He loved his nieces and nephews. He always wanted to have kids of his own," Sila said.

"My dad he's not coping very well... It's hard for him."

Sila, her three Australian-based siblings and her dad are planning to travel to New Zealand within the next week to farewell their brother and get some more answers.

Grieving friends and family have expressed their sadness and shock on social media.

Tenay Matue said it was heartbreaking to think they wouldn't see his contagious smile again.

A 26-year-old man appeared in court on Saturday charged with Faletoi's murder at a property on Weatherly Rd. The man was granted interim name suppression. He is due to reappear in court on Monday.

A police media spokesperson said police had not formally released the name of the victim or age and would do this proactively when it was in a position to do so.

When asked to confirm whether Faletoi was a deportee, a Corrections spokesperson referred the matter to police as the matter was under police investigation.