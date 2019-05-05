Julian Coulston was a man who always tried to solve others' problems.

But when the young dad was given just weeks to live, loved ones moved to grant him a wish of his own.

Struggling with the pain of a rare cancer that had spread across his body, the 27-year-old got out of the hospital just in time to marry the love of his life, in a dream wedding ceremony.

The former Auckland man died just eight days later.

Speaking to the Herald following a memorial service at Waiuku yesterday, Ayla Sharp said was grateful her husband had been given enough time to share their special day.

"We didn't want to get married like that – but it was a beautiful day," she said.

The couple, who have a four-year-old son, Finn, had been living in Australia since moving there in 2012.

Three years later, Coulston was diagnosed with Ewing's Sarcoma - a rare and aggressive cancer that affects the bone and soft tissue.

He relapsed last year, and by March, a tumour that had formed in the sacrum in his pelvis, creating a painful fracture, had spread to other parts of his body.

Doctors gave him between three weeks and eight months to live.

With time fast running out, and not enough money to afford a wedding, Sharp's sister took matters into her own hands and contacted Australian charity My Wedding Wish, which approved the application within the hour.

The only issue was that Coulston was in Melbourne's Peter Mac Hospital undergoing pain management at the time.

Julian Coulston and Ayla Sharp, pictured on their wedding day with son Finn, 4. Photo / Supplied

With no idea when he'd be let out, his loved ones were unable to mark a date or venue for the ceremony.

But in the end, it all came together.

Over just three days, Melbourne's wedding community mobilised to provide the couple what they needed – even a cake and a borrowed gown.

Their wish to be married at the city's elegant Weribee Park Mansion was also granted in quick time, as the hotel's owners and park officials leapt onboard and waived all fees.

The couple's wedding, at Melbourne's Weribee Park Mansion, had to be organised within days. Photo / Supplied

Family in New Zealand scrambled over at the last minute for the big day, set down for March 28.

"My grandparents flew in from Sydney and it hit them really hard – and a few of his friends struggled to hold it together," his sister, Skye Coulston, said.

"For others, and those of us closest to him, it was a really happy day."

It was a bittersweet occasion most of all for Sharp, who was photographed with her arms around her groom in his wheelchair.

"I cried out of bittersweet happiness because I finally married my best friend of seven years and it will always mean the world to me."

Sadly, Coulston never got to see another of his hopes realised.

He'd wished to spend his last weeks in New Zealand, but his condition rapidly declined days after the wedding and he had to be re-admitted back to hospital.

The cake that was donated for Julian Coulston and Ayla Sharp's special day. Photo / Supplied

"It was quite hard for him, realising he couldn't fly back over to see his friends and the rest of his family," Sharp said.

He died in her arms on April 5.

"It's been emotional for me, these last few weeks, choosing all of the pictures and music that Julian had chosen," she said.

But she was satisfied that his service, attended by dozens of family and friends at Glenbrook Beach Hall, was just what he would have wanted.

Coulston was remembered as an avid gamer, a big fan of Stars Wars and Harry Potter, and someone who was quick to come to peoples' aid.

"He'd like to sort out your problems if he could, instead of putting himself first, and he'd always be there for advice," Skye said.

To Sharp, he was an amazing father – "his son was his first priority and he'd let him get away with murder if it was up to him", she said with a laugh – and an inspirational person.

Julian Coulston's memorial service was held at Glenbrook Beach Hall in Auckland yesterday. Photo / Supplied

"He was a very genuine person, what you saw was what you got. He was also very positive. He tried to make people see the better side of things."

• A fundraising effort has been set up to help Coulston's family. People can help by visiting this website.