A police chase through Christchurch has ended in a dramatic smash in the Aranui suburb.

About 3:30am a driver failed to stop and fled from police, who pursued them for approximately ten minutes.

Police said the chase was abandoned due to the manner of driving.

Shortly afterward, the vehicle crashed into another police car travelling to an unrelated incident, at the intersection of Pages Road and Rowan Ave.

Three people are speaking with police.

One resident reported hearing gunshots, but a police spokesman said they was no information about a firearm being discharged.