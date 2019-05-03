A man is in a critical condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital after an assault in Wairoa on Thursday.

Acting Detective Sergeant Brent Griffiths said police were called to a property in Campbell Street in Wairoa, 120km northeast of Napier, just before 6.30pm after reports of two men fighting.

A 30-year-old was found with life-threatening chest and head injuries and was flown by rescue helicopter to hospital in Hastings.

A second man, 38, with minor injuries, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and will appear in Gisborne District Court next week.