A truck driver has been found not at fault over an accident in Dunedin which left a Lime scooter rider with serious head injuries earlier this year.

In a statement this afternoon, police said their investigation had found that the scooter rider - 26-year-old Renee Whitehouse - crashed into the Freightliner truck on Cumberland St around 1:45am on January 18.

The investigation determined that Ms Whitehouse "failed to stop at a red traffic signal" at the intersection of Dundas and Cumberland Sts, and ran into the southbound truck.

"The investigation concluded that the driver of the Freightliner was not at fault, and made every effort to avoid the collision," the statement said.

Advertisement

Police said Ms Whitehouse was making "steady progress" in her rehabilitation from serious injuries.

Police urged users of Lime scooters to familiarise themselves with the vehicle prior to any trip, and said all users of vehicles had a responsibility to follow rules and regulations set down in the Land Transport (Road User ) Rule 2004.