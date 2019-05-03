Several people are injured in a four-car crash in Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services are responding to the crash on State Highway 30 near Te Teko, a police statement said.

Police were alerted to the crash between Maunder Rd and Western Drain Rd at 12.40pm.

Initial reports state four vehicles are involved and several people are injured.

Advertisement

The road is closed and diversions are in place on Western Drain Rd and MacDonald Rd.



A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said three people were being transported to Whakatāne Hospital. One person is in a serious condition and two are in a moderate condition.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the crash was near MacDonald Rd.



He said a fire crew assisting at the scene by removing the roof of a car to release a trapped and injured person.

A woman, who heard the crash before walking down to the scene, said one of the cars involved had split in two.

She said she heard high revs before the sound of a "really big thump".

"I'm sure that was the sound of the car hitting something and ripping apart."

The woman said it appeared part of the car had become airborne with half ending up in a paddock and the rest on the road.

The driver was still in the half on the road.

"It looks like the drivers of the other cars had managed to escape serious injury but I'm sure the driver of the car that split in two was trapped.

She said emergency workers were searching through blackberry to make sure no one else had been in the vehicle.

She said there were a heap of people at the scene and it was very chaotic.

A person who worked in the area said the stretch of State Highway 30 between State Highway 2 and Western Drain Rd had been blocked off and police were directing traffic along other routes.

He said the crash happened on the bend outside the quarry.

He said the road was not usually dangerous as it was mostly straight with a slight bend.