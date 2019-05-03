Pirates have shot a Kiwi man dead and attacked his wife with a machete after boarding the family's vessel in Panama.

The dead man is Alan Culverwell, a former paua diver from Picton who had worked frequently in the Chatham Islands.

The attack took place overnight NZ time in the Guna Yala region along the country's northern coastline.

Alan Culverwell and his wife Derryn attacked by pirates in Panama.

The family are understood to have bought their 65-foot launch in the US and embarked on an 18-24 month sailing adventure home to New Zealand.

The case has similarities to that of Kiwi sailing legend Sir Peter Blake, who was shot by pirates on a vessel near the mouth of the Amazon River in Brazil in 2001.

The Culverwell family awoke to hear a noise on the vessel's roof and when Culverwell went out to investigate he was shot.

His wife Derryn was then attacked with a machete. She later called for help to New Zealand.

Culverwell's family are understood to be in hospital in Panama City, and relatives from New Zealand are preparing to fly to Panama to support them.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it was "responding to an incident involving a New Zealand family in Panama".

"Due to privacy considerations no further information will be provided," the department said.

A source in Panama told the Herald Culverwell was killed in an attack by pirates, but she didn't have any further information.

A report by the Spanish-language media outlet Mi Diario said the incident took place on May 2 in the Guna Yala region near the island of Dad Naggwe Dubbir.

The outlet said the attackers wore hoods and stole a boat engine.

Paua Industry Council chief executive Jeremy Cooper told the Herald the paua community were rallying behind the family and trying to raise money to support them.

"A number of people have already rung me today to say 'how can we contribute'," Cooper said.

A family member and two close friends were now "scrambling to get visas and airfares" from New Zealand to Panama.

There would also be costs associated with bringing Culverwell's family home and working out what to do with their boat, Cooper said.

He said Culverwell was known as a "legend" in the Chatham Islands paua industry for being an early campaigner for catches to be managed sustainably.

"He certainly put his shoulder to the wheel ... [and did] the hard graft when other people were still talking about it," Cooper said.

Cooper had known Culverwell since the early 1990s. He had also known Culverwell's school teacher wife Derryn for decades since she taught his children when they were young.

A "brilliant teacher", Derryn had been home schooling the couple's children on their boat as they made their two-year journey home.

Having searched the world for a nice boat for years, the Culverwells used the money from the sale of their property to buy a "big 65-footer" in Florida in the US. Photo / Supplied

That journey began when the family recently sold the beautiful and isolated home they owned in waters near Picton, which could only be accessed by boat.

Having searched the world for a nice boat for years, they used the money from the sale of their property to buy a "big 65-footer" in Florida in the US, Cooper said.

"It was a beautiful big boat that had been owned by someone with way too much money and [Culverwell] just timed it perfectly, he bought it in Florida for way less than had been spent on it," he said.

The family then flew to Florida and "decked out the boat and started driving it home".

Facebook posts showed the couple posting a glowing review in March on the page of a Florida marine service company that installed solar panels and other gear on their boat.

They also stopped off at the Panamanian island of Bocas del Toro where they played volleyball and became good friends with the owners of the Drunken Monkey Panama bar, which has room for boats to pull up alongside it.