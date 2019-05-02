A man who drunkenly threatened to stab a dog admitted having "a couple of beers" before coming to court yesterday.

Paul Michum Stevenson, 50, was due to be sentenced on charges of intimidation and threatening to do grievous bodily harm at the Dunedin District Court yesterday afternoon.

But inquiries from Judge Michael Crosbie resulted in the defendant admitting he had been drinking beforehand.

First, Stevenson said he had shared a jug of beer at Heffs Hotel in South Dunedin but after further questioning, he told the court he had later repeated the dose at the Law Courts Hotel, near the courthouse.

He conceded he was unsure whether he would be fit to drive.

"I appreciate you being honest with me about your drinking today. What I don't know is how honest," Judge Crosbie said.

"I don't think you've taken today seriously enough."

The judge gave Stevenson a night in custody to sleep it off.

Counsel Pete Tuala explained how his client had ended up before the court.

On December 31, Stevenson had been warned by a doctor that his continued drinking would mean he was unlikely to live to the end of 2019.

He responded by drinking more.

His partner was so concerned by his reaction she left the address.

Later that evening Stevenson left a message on the woman's phone saying he would stab "Bliss", her daughter's dog, if it was not picked up in 10 minutes.

His position changed somewhat the next day when he told his partner directly that if her daughter came to collect the canine, he would stab her.

"I never actually meant to follow through with it. I love that dog and she's still with me," Stevenson said.

Noting a gash on the defendant's head, Judge Crosbie asked the man what had happened.

Stevenson said the dog had fallen over and he had in turn tripped over the dog.

"Were you on the turps?" the judge asked.

"That might've had something to do with it," the defendant said.

Stevenson will be sentenced today.