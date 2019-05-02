A Morrinsville woman's life has been saved thanks to the fast thinking of two police officers and the advanced training of fire crews.

Senior Constable Lyall Randell was sent out to help the injured woman last week.

Randell found the woman dazed and semi-conscious, and was soon joined by Constable Winston Knighton, who came to assist, Waikato Police said in a social media post.

When there was a delay in the ambulance arriving and the woman's situation became worse, the officers decided to put her in the control car and take her straight to Waikato Hospital's emergency department.

But along the way, the woman lost consciousness.

"As Winston sat next to the lady, he started to fear the worse," the police social media post said.

"Despite a moment of panic," the two officers decided to divert to the nearby Morrinsville Fire Station where a defibrillator was located and there were fire crew with advanced medical training.

The fire teams found a pulse and gave the injured woman oxygen.

The woman later arrived at Waikato Hospital in a critical condition, but eventually gained consciousness.

The quick thinking police officers and medical training of fire crew "no doubt" saved her life earlier in the night, police said.

"So a big thanks to the Morrinsville Volunteer Fire Brigade," police said.

"A great show of how the emergency services work together."