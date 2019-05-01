Emergency services staff are at the scene of an incident in Stratford.

St John Ambulance has confirmed the fire service was called to a burn injury.

No further details about the incident were available.

The Taranaki Rescue Helicopter has landed near the scene.

Advertisement

Two fire appliances and two ambulances are at the scene on Caesar St.

A neighbour, who did not want to give his name, told the Stratford Press a young family with two children live at the property.

A police vehicle is also at the scene.

More to come.