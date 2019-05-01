A member of the public dashed to the aid of an Auckland bus driver who suffered a medical complaint and hit a pole.

There were about 10 passengers on board the red City Link bus when it crashed at 7.35pm last night.

None of the passengers were injured in the crash, which partly blocked the intersection of Mayoral Drive and Greys Ave, police said.

The driver suffered a medical complaint and was "witnessed to become unresponsive while driving the bus at a low speed", Westpac Helicopter rescue staff said.

"It was noted the bus slowly came to a standstill

"A bystander-initiated CPR, and this was continued by out Intensive Care Paramedic and HEMS Doctor on arrival at the scene."

The crew rushed the driver to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.