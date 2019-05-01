A Givealittle page has been set up for the NZ Scout manager who was one of eight to die in Sunday's horror crash at Atiamuri.

Jennifer Mary Rodgers, 51, died after the car she was travelling south in and a northbound vehicle collided head-on on State Highway 1, near Ohakuri Rd, in South Waikato.

Seven of the nine members of the Luke-Poutawa family were also killed; Margaret 'Margs' Luke, 35, David Wiremu Poutawa, 42, of Tokoroa, together with children Trinity Luke, 13, Chanley Poutawa, 11, Jahnero Poutawa, 10, Akacia Poutawa, 8, and Khyus Poutawa, 7.

A Givealittle page set up for the couple's two surviving children has now raised more than $11,000. The couple's 9-year-old son, David, remains in Waikato Hospital recovering from surgery after suffering serious injuries in the 10.30am crash on State Highway 1, near Ohakuri Rd, at Atiamuri.

Advertisement

His 12-year-old brother, Legacy, was with grandmother Sherilyn Poutawa on the day of the crash. Poutawa spoke of the whānau's grief during a press conference at the hospital yesterday, describing losing seven loved ones as "devastating, a shock".



Scouts NZ yesterday set up a Givealittle page for Rodgers' husband Andrew and their children as they begin to navigate their lives without her.

On the page, chief executive Joshua Tabor said she had "dedicated over 30 years of her life to bettering the lives of young people in New Zealand through scouting".

"Now is our chance to give back to her family and ensure that the loss of an income does not affect her children and they are able to participate in opportunities that Jen wanted them to have.

"Jenny's bright smile, loud laugh and passion for life would fill the room wherever she was. Her dedication to family and passion for Scouting was deep. Jenny's passing is a loss for the family and Movement on many levels.

"Jenny's caring and selfless nature meant that she was fondly known as 'Scout Mum' to many."

Waterloo School Parents' Association also said it was "deeply shocked and saddened" by Rodgers' death.

"Those of us who worked with Jenny on the PA will remember her endless enthusiasm, determination and commitment. We also have fond memories of her home-baked supper treats, which we have not seen the likes of since."