Someone in Taipa won't be able to sit still tonight after bagging $5.5 million in today's Lotto Powerball draw.
The ticket was bought at the Taipa Foodmarket and of the winnings, $5,000,000 comes from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division
The winner becomes the third person in just two weeks to win big with Powerball First Division.
Last Wednesday an Auckland player snagged $5.3 million with Powerball, meanwhile, a week earlier another Auckland player won $16.2 million.
Elsewhere, a Lotto player from Taupo will bank $500,000 after winning Lotto First Division, the ticket being sold at Paper Plus Taupo.
Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be worth $300,000 on Saturday.
Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.
The winning numbers were 07, 16, 17, 32, 37, 38, and the Powerball 02.
Powerball First Division wins this year
• May 1, $5.5 million, Taipa Foodmarket
• April 24, $5.3 million, MyLotto
• April 17, $16.2 million, MyLotto
• March 13, $11 million, Unichem Stortford Lodge
• February 16, $5.5 million, MyLotto
• February 9, $8 million, MyLotto
• January 26, $10 million, Feilding Video Centre
• January 2, $22.3 million, Inglewood Bookcentre