Someone in Taipa won't be able to sit still tonight after bagging $5.5 million in today's Lotto Powerball draw.

The ticket was bought at the Taipa Foodmarket and of the winnings, $5,000,000 comes from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division

The winner becomes the third person in just two weeks to win big with Powerball First Division.

Last Wednesday an Auckland player snagged $5.3 million with Powerball, meanwhile, a week earlier another Auckland player won $16.2 million.

Elsewhere, a Lotto player from Taupo will bank $500,000 after winning Lotto First Division, the ticket being sold at Paper Plus Taupo.

Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be worth $300,000 on Saturday.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to inquire about the best way to claim a prize.

The winning numbers were 07, 16, 17, 32, 37, 38, and the Powerball 02.

Powerball First Division wins this year

• May 1, $5.5 million, Taipa Foodmarket

• April 24, $5.3 million, MyLotto

• April 17, $16.2 million, MyLotto

• March 13, $11 million, Unichem Stortford Lodge

• February 16, $5.5 million, MyLotto

• February 9, $8 million, MyLotto

• January 26, $10 million, Feilding Video Centre

• January 2, $22.3 million, Inglewood Bookcentre