It was a risk for Simon Bridges to raise the issue of joblessness in the House in Question Time given the speculation about his own potential joblessness as National leader.

But he was more than up to the task of demanding answers of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern over the latest employment figures.

The pair jousted about whether numbers or rates were better, or whether to use annual or quarterly comparison and the answers depended entirely on whether it suited their respective set of figures.

Bridges wasn't going head to head with Ardern though. He was up against Judith Collins as well.

Bridges' intention of a serious encounter with the PM was not successful however. That was in part due to a new relaxed Speaker Trevor Mallard and the old humour of shadow leader of the House, Gerry Brownlee.

Ardern said one of the more interesting features of the Stats NZ figures was an increase in the number of men over 55 who were leaving the workforce for leisure – and invited Brownlee to join them.

He said he was overcome by the Prime Minister's kindness.

Mallard offered the unparliamentary but very funny thought that there might be no difference when it came to Brownlee, which indicates a transformation in the Speaker's previous straitjacket-approach to Question Time.

And Brownlee quipped that Mallard – who had given National eight extra questions for Shane Jones' tardiness in answering written parliamentary questions, then taken two away - should give back the two questions he had removed. Mallard agreed and Bridges soldiered on to talk about the mental health package and sanctions in welfare.

It wasn't a bad effort, but it wasn't outstanding. But he had allotted himself first speaking slot of the free-for-all general debate where he had five minutes, uninterrupted.

Then it was Judith Collins' turn.

She was in typically fine form in making Housing Minister Phil Twyford appear as though he isn't quite in control of the Kiwbuild programme when questioned about the tests officials apply when deciding whether to approve an underwrite (additionality tests).

Judith Collins: "Is he surprised to hear that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development have advised, when asked for a copy of additionality tests, that these tests are done verbally with builders and no written record existed?"

Phil Twyford: "Well, I was surprised to learn that too …" and the rest of the answer was lost in the hysterics of the National benches.

Bridges, however, made a comeback, thanks to a gesture from Winston Peters.

After Bridges' five minute speech in the general debate, Peters sought an extension of time for Bridges - simply meant as a political insult, meaning that the Government could only benefit from hearing more of Bridges drone on.

It is against the rules to even seek an extension for someone else. But Bridges laid down a gauntlet to the Government and sought his own extension of time in front of his entire caucus – which he got.

And for the next five minutes he winged it, launching a stinging if shouty attack on New Zealand First in the main.

Top of mind was Peters who, according to Bridges, had been in a state of deep contemplation for one minute and 35 seconds during Question nine.

He said that New Zealand First was on 1 per cent on National's internal polling this week. He demanded to know what New Zealand First had delivered in Government.

He then listed a series of changes that National would deliver in Government in the energy sector, health, industrial relations and law and order, until the Speaker declared that his time had expired.

Bridges took the risk in demanding extra time, and it paid off.