Police are appealing to the public for information as the investigation into an aggravated robbery of the Castlecliff Hotel continues.

The hotel was open when a man entered, confronted the manager and demanded cash at 3.45pm on Monday.

After gathering the cash the man left on foot out the back door of the hotel and headed towards Tennyson St and Polson St.

Detective Sergeant Phil Taylor said the man was then seen to run up Polson St towards Carson St.

The offender is described as being a 6ft tall man of thin build and wearing a dark grey hooded sweat shirt with the hood up over a lighter coloured cap.

The sweatshirt appeared to have a full length zip up the front. He wore long light grey coloured track pants possibly with white stripes running the length of the leg.

He also had a back pack.

Taylor said police were seeking the support of the public to find the man so he could be held to account for his actions.

"The manager and his family are hardworking members of our community and work long hours to keep the doors of the Castlecliff hotel open for their patrons to enjoy," Taylor said.

Five police cars were seen in the area near Polson St and inquiries into the incident are ongoing. Photo / Bevan Conley

"As well as the obvious stress and danger a crime like this creates, it also jeopardises the financial viability of this business which could have a wider impact on the community.

"We are committed to finding this offender and seeing justice done and the community can help us achieve this."

If you have relevant information please do not hesitate to contact the Whanganui Police on (06) 349 0600. Alternatively you can contact Police anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.