One person is still unaccounted for after a house fire in Ruatahuna, a small town near Te Urewera in the Bay of Plenty this morning.
Fire and Emergency services were called to the blaze at a house on Mataatua Road just after 2am this morning, a spokesman said.
Initially, there were two persons unaccounted for, but this stands at one person now, the spokesman said.
One person has been taken to hospital, he said.
Fire and Emergency services had six firetrucks on the scene from stations including Murupara and Kawerau, along with a water tanker from Ngongotahā.
The assistant area commander and two fire investigators were on the scene.
Police confirmed it had been notified of the blaze about 2am.