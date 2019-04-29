Police have named the man who died in a single vehicle crash on State Highway 29A at the Maungatapu Bridge last week.

He was 51-year-old Stephen Allan Fifield from Mount Maunganui.

Fifield died after his ute crashed through the railing on the side of Maungatapu Bridge and plunged into Tauranga Harbour.

Passing motorists reported seeing damaged railings on the side of the bridge about 8pm on Saturday, but it was not immediately obvious what had happened.

Advertisement

Police found security footage which showed a vehicle had collided with the bridge, but the footage did not show whether the vehicle had gone into the water or had driven away.

On Sunday morning, a team of police divers began searching the harbour near the bridge and found the ute with the driver still inside.

The investigation into the crash continues.