A serious crash on State Highway 1 near Newmarket and Grafton in Auckland has forced emergency services to close the stretch of road.

The incident took place after the Gillies Ave onramp and is impacting northbound traffic.

Motorists are being advised by NZ Transport Agency to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

NZTA first reported the incident at 5.40pm when the crash was blocking two out of four lanes.

Auckland detour routes:

• Exit motorway at Khyber Pass Offramp and turn left along Khyber Pass Rd. Turn right on to Grafton Rd. Take Grafton Rd North towards Wellesley St Onramp for SH1 North and SH16 West.

• Traffic south of Manukau should take SH20 from Manukau Interchange for north.

• Airport traffic should head northbound towards Auckland CBD and use SH20 through Waterview Tunnel as Gillies Ave Onramp near SH1 is closed.