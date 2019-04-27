Police are seeking witnesses to a crash that killed a man near Kawerau.

The two-vehicle crash happened on State Highway 34 Kawerau Rd West between State Highway 30 and Kawerau shortly after 5pm on Friday.

The driver of the northbound vehicle died at the scene and the driver of the other vehicle suffered moderate injuries.

Police said in statement tonight initial indications were the northbound vehicle crossed the centreline and collided with the oncoming vehicle.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged.

Police would like to hear from anybody who witnessed the crash or saw a white Nissan station wagon leaving Kawerau around 5pm.

Members of the public with any information are urged to contact Whakatane police on 07 308 5255.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.