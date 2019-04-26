A search and rescue operation is underway after the discovery of a missing woman's car in Hawkes Bay.

Twenty-two-year-old Autumn Sciascia, who lives in Porangahau, was reported missing at 10.30am. She last had contact with her family on Wednesday morning.

A statement from police said a search and rescue operation was underway in the Wilder Rd area, where Sciascia's car was found.

A helicopter had also been deployed as part of efforts to locate the Hawke's Bay local.

She is described as being of a medium build, with fair skin and long dark hair.

• Anyone with information around Sciascia's whereabouts is asked to contact Waipukura Police Station on 06 873 0500.