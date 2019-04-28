A Swedish couple is appealing for help to find a pair of Good Samaritans who tried heroically to save their friend's life while they were holidaying in the Bay of Islands.

Goran and Lena Bjorkman were in Paihia on March 11 with a New Zealand friend when he got into difficulty while swimming.

It sparked a huge community response with dozens of people, plus local emergency services, pitching in to help any way they could.

Tragically, their friend, Dave Branton, could not be saved, but the Bjorkmans were so moved by the help they received they set about tracking down everyone involved to thank them individually.

''We have managed to contact every one of the wonderful people who helped with one exception,'' Goran Bjorkman said.

The Swedes have still not been able to thank the couple who were first on the scene, so now they are appealing for help to find them.

Bjorkman said he was swimming to a pontoon off Paihia Beach with Branton, who was 79, when his friend got into difficulty.

The drama took place on a swimming pontoon just off Paihia Beach.

With the help of three other swimmers he managed to get Branton onto the pontoon, where the mystery couple quickly took charge.

''You were the first ones that reached me on the pontoon, where I tried to save my friend. I cannot say how happy and relieved I was to see you. You were so skilled, empathetic and kind,'' he said.

The couple started CPR immediately and the man, who had a powerful voice, called to people onshore to phone an ambulance.

''You left before we had the chance to thank you. We did not even get your names. Now we try this way. We hope you or someone that knows you sees this.''

Bjorkman said the ''very fit'' couple were middle aged with black hair. They had been swimming with a brown dog, possibly a setter.

Other heroes that day included Vicki, a teacher from Stratford High School who swam from the beach to help; Nick from Bay Beach Hire who paddled out with a defibrillator; the driver of a parasailing boat; and locals who comforted them and brought blankets and cups of tea.

''And, of course, the ambulance, fire brigade staff, the police. Everyone was very kind and empathetic,'' Bjorkman said.

St John Paihia operations manager Shane Schrafft, fellow paramedic Robyn Schrafft and GP Nigel Kane were off duty at the time but were among those who responded.

Paihia paramedic Shane Schrafft.

They had been alerted by an app called GoodSAM, which notifies people with first aid training of a cardiac arrest in their area. Thanks to the app four people turned up with defibrillators.

Schrafft praised the public's response to the emergency, which he said also showed the value of first aid and defibrillator training.

''The outcome wasn't successful in this case, unfortunately, but it's the people on the scene and their initial response, before the ambulance arrives, that makes the difference.''

The Bjorkmans met Branton and his late wife, from Upper Hut, during a cruise in 2013. They had stayed in touch ever since with Branton twice travelling to Stockholm.

''He always talked about how much he wanted to show us his beautiful country, so we came,'' Goran Bjorkman said.

Goran and Lena Bjorkman in happier times during their New Zealand trip.

The trio met in Auckland on March 6 and travelled to Paihia the following day. From there they visited the Treaty Grounds, Hole in the Rock, Cape Reinga, Russell, Kawakawa, Kerikeri and Haruru Falls.

Bjorkman said they had a great time together with much laughter.

The fateful swim took place just before they were due to leave the Bay of Islands.

After Branton's death the Bjorkmans were looked after by his family and friends. They arrived home in Stockholm on March 31.

■ If you can help the Bjorkmans contact the mystery couple, email the Advocate on peter.degraaf@nzme.co.nz or call (09) 407 3287.