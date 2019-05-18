Some of New Zealand's most loved celebrities are joining forces with Monty Betham to tackle youth obesity.

Betham – a former league and boxing star – is organising a star-studded fundraising dinner at Auckland's Heritage Hotel on June 28 for his Steps For Life charity.

It is the second year he has organised the Dining With the Stars event.

High-profile Kiwis who have jumped on board with Betham's charity push – and who will take part in a Q&A panel session include Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, The Hits radio star Toni Street and Silver Fern and The Crowd Goes Wild presenter Storm Purvis.

Monty Betham. Photo / Norrie Montgomery

As well as captaining the Warriors, Tuivasa-Sheck won the NRL with his previous club the Sydney Roosters and was also crowned the 2018 Dally M Medal winner; awarded to the competition's best player.

He said he was "honoured" to be part of a "great event" raising money for such a good cause.

"It's inspiring to see so many Kiwis taking the right steps to live healthier lifestyles for themselves and their families," he said.

Added Betham: "I am so pleased with the panel and super chuffed they are all giving up their time for a great cause and to raise awareness for Steps for Life."

The evening will be hosted by TV presenter and director of MOB Live, Te Arahi Maipi.

Street said she was looking forward to taking part and supporting such a good cause.

"It is an amazing charity event that Monty Betham has set up," she said in a video posted on the charity's social media account.

"I am really excited. We are going to do a panel discussion on the stage followed by a big dance session. Come join me."

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck with the Dally M Medal he won last year. Photo / Supplied

Steps For Life was established in 2009 by Betham and his sister Chante Betham-Spencer to support youth and the drive against NZ's obesity epidemic to ward of all the serious diseases that can form from an early age.

"We are humbled to have these fabulous Kiwis join us in our mission to make a difference for our younger generation, it's going to be a fantastic night," Betham-Spencer said.

One in nine New Zealand children are deemed obese, with a further two overweight.

Children with obesity are more likely to have obesity as adults, and are therefore more at risk of developing long-term conditions such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, dementia, some cancers, mental illness and chronic pain.

The foundation was focused on young New Zealanders living healthier happier lives and provides youth with the resources and tools they need to enable them to cope with issues such as anxiety, depression, bullying and a perceived lack of self-worth

In a message on the charity's website, Betham said that he had always seen himself as a "leader and motivator".

And after ending his professional sporting career in the mid-2000s, he said "I believe working with our youth in the fight against obesity is my true calling.

"I am passionate about make a change where it is desperately needed. Many of our young people do not fulfil their potential. For some it's childhood obesity, for others a false start in life. I have found a way that I can make a real difference for these kids. Our children are our future and it's our responsibility to give them the best opportunity we can."

• Check out stepsforlife.co.nz for tickets