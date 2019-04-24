A man was arrested after he drove through a road closure in Stratford this morning, metres from where the Anzac Day dawn service was taking place.

The car he was driving had no windows, seats, (other than driver) registration plates, lights or seatbelts.

Police pulled the car over when it drove through a street block outside the cross of sacrifice in Stratford. Photo / Ilona Hanne

A police car at the event immediately sprung into action and pulled the car over as it approached the cross of sacrifice in Stratford with its engine revving.

Police at the scene said the male driver, the sole occupant of the car, has been arrested for drink driving.